How Slack helped to support Re:Act’s Covid-19 relief effort

In March, as the UK first went into lockdown, emergency relief group Re:Act established a National Voluntary Coordination Cell (NVCC) at its headquarters in Wiltshire and deployed regional liaison officers to engage and collaborate with the Voluntary and Community Sector Emergencies Partnership (VCS EP), Local Resilience Forums (LRFs) and the British Army, in a coordinated effort to support the NHS and communities.

Using their expertise in disaster response and situational awareness, Re:Act volunteer liaison officers reporting to the NVCC helped to build a common operating picture of national unmet needs, which were then fed back into the VCS EP to ensure those needs were quickly met with the best available resources.

As part of its response, Re:Act put out a call out to the UK’s veterans to assist the nation. Almost 5,000 stepped forward to volunteer.

During the UK-wide lockdown, the Slack platform played a big role in helping Re:Act bring in ex-British Army veteran volunteers around the country, as Chris Lyon, head of technology and innovation at Re:Act explains.

“We use Slack for pretty much all internal communications. Before Covid-19, we operated in disaster areas around the world, so having a central place for all communications across some very complex topics has been ingrained in our way of thinking from the start.”

For each emergency response, Re:Act sets up a number of specific Slack channels. For instance, for the Covid-19 response, Lyon says the “#op_re_act_ops’ channel was set up for on-the-ground communication, such as staff and volunteer movements and updates, and inter-team low-level questions and collaboration. “We also use a specific channel for our trained volunteers when they are deployed on a task to allow them to send us daily situation reports,” he adds.

According to Lyon, the nature of thread-based communications in Slack is similar to what people with a military background are accustomed to.

“During my time in the military, we used a communication system that has similarities to the thread-based structure of Slack,” he says. “It was only used for very specific operations and to pass on key information, but at the time I always thought that the foundational structure could be used far more effectively as an internal comms tool, as well as a priority information alert system.”