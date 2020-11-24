Orange Business Services strikes global partnership with AWS to accelerate enterprise cloud take-up

Orange Business Services has signed a global strategic collaboration deal with Amazon Web Services (AWS) as part of its push to support enterprises in achieving their multicloud deployment goals.

The French IT services provider said the partnership will enable it to establish itself as a “one-stop shop” for all of its clients’ joint Orange and AWS-related IT requirements so they can accelerate the progress of their cloud-native digital transformations.

The partnership will also see Orange Business Services establish an AWS-focused centre of excellence within its business that will focus on delivering training to 3,000 of the telco’s cloud, cyber security and data IT specialists.

News of the deal comes hot on the heels of similar partnerships that Orange has struck recently with Microsoft and Google to effectively position itself as an aggregator of public cloud services for clients who are intent on pursuing a multicloud strategy.

Stefan Kanis, senior vice-president of Orange Business Services’ cloud business unit, said the agreement marks a “levelling up” of the company’s ability to support its customers through their cloud-focused digital transformations.

“Customers appreciate having a combination of our cloud excellence to address their specific needs as well as our global vision with local care,” said Kanis.

Doug Yeum, head of the AWS global partner organisation, said the partnership will enable both firms to co-develop applications that will ensure joint clients can move to the cloud in a safe and secure way.

“Orange Business Services brings a unique set of capabilities across connectivity, design, migration, security and local delivery,” said Yeum. “Together, we offer a proven digital transformation roadmap to help customers leverage the breadth and depth of AWS services to quickly develop and deploy cloud-native applications that are highly secure, resilient and performant.”

Christophe Gervais, CTO of Orange Business Services customer NowCP, said his firm has already made use of the partnership to accelerate the migration of its core digital trading services to the AWS cloud.

“Our challenge is to develop and operate with limited staff and resources,” he said. “Meanwhile, we strive to provide our members with the most innovating trading service: highly efficient trading in a secure environment, compliant with strict regulation. Working with Orange Business Services and AWS, NowCP can now focus even more on driving business value.

“Orange Business Services has a proven track record in implementing a DevSecOps approach, and AWS is unparalleled in terms of cloud ecosystem. The result is outstanding – we have reduced our infrastructure costs by 30% while delivering faster new products and features releases.”