EU aid funds used to train ‘unaccountable intelligence agencies’ in high-tech surveillance

The European Union (EU) is training countries in the Balkans, the Middle East and Africa in surveillance techniques that campaigners fear could be used against political opponents, activists and journalists.

The EU is providing training for law enforcement agencies in multiple countries in surveillance techniques, which include hacking mobile phones, harvesting personal data from social media, and using spyware.

Law enforcement agencies in Morocco, Turkey, Algeria, Jordan, Lebanon, Tunisia and Turkey are among those to benefit from training in surveillance techniques provided by an EU-funded agency with a €9m annual budget.

The disclosures, contained in hundreds of EU documents obtained by the campaigning group Privacy International, have led to calls for urgent reforms by the EU to ensure governments that receive EU support do not misuse technology to violate the rights of their citizens.

Edin Omanovic, advocacy director of Privacy International, said the documents showed that EU aid programmes are putting people in other countries at risk.

“Instead of helping people who face daily threats from unaccountable surveillance agencies, including activists, journalists, and people just looking for better lives, this ‘aid’ risks doing the very opposite,” he said.

Twelve NGOs in Europe and Africa have written to the European Commission calling for the EU to rethink its strategy.

“European governments and firms must ensure that they are not providing the tools of repression to governments around the world,” they said. “The EU should be a promoter of rights, not an enabler of the governments to undermine them.”

The EU has offered training to law enforcement agencies of non-EU countries through the European Union Agency for Law Enforcement Training (CEPOL) since 2006, in topics that include cyber security, modern investigative techniques, and counter extremism and violent terrorism.

However, training documents obtained by Privacy International suggest that CEPOL’s training includes surveillance techniques that are open to abuse by states that lack legal safeguards for their citizens and operate unaccountable security agencies.

EU course taught Algerian police how to spread disinformation In April 2019, for example, CEPOL trained 20 members of Algeria’s National Gendarmerie how to create fake identities on social media platforms, using a different mobile phone SIM cards to protect their identities. The technique, which can be used to spread disinformation, breaches the terms of service of Facebook and other service providers and the EU’s own code of practice which commits social media to clamp down on fake accounts. The Algerian gendarmes were also taught how to exploit poor security practices to access supposedly private web pages, to use open source search tools to map Wi-Fi networks, and to identify accounts with similar user names across the internet. One of the tools described in the presentation, WiFi Pineapple, which is sold on Amazon, can be used to perform “man in the middle” attacks to access people’s passwords, while another tool, SSL Strip, allows investigators to monitor a target’s web browsing. The training course took place as the Algerian capital, Algiers, faced protests that led to the resignation of its president and sparked a disinformation campaign by fake social media accounts posting state propaganda and denouncing democracy activists.

Moroccan agents taught how to harvest data from Facebook and Twitter The EU also provided a training course for 20 agents of Morocco’s Director General for National Security (DGNS) in how to use fake profiles to harvest personal data from Facebook with the aid of open source websites – including Stalkscan, WhoPostedWhat, PeoplefindThor and Facebook Matrix – and to use software to visually map the connections between people. The course advised the agents to register as developers on Twitter to monitor Twitter users, in breach of the platform’s terms of service, which prohibit the use of its application programming interfaces (APIs) for surveillance purposes, and to download an open source analysis and visualisation tool, known as DMI-TCAT, to analyse data. Another tool, Twint, referred to in the training slides, uses “Twitter’s search operators to let you scrape Tweets from specific users, scrape Tweets relating to certain topics, hashtags & trends, or sort out sensitive information from Tweets like email and phone numbers”.

Monitoring mobile phones in Montenegro An EU-backed course in Morocco, billed as “collecting counter-terrorism information from the internet”, gave advice to officials on electronic surveillance techniques, according to documents obtained by Privacy International using the Freedom of Information Act. There were presentations on investigating mobile phones, the technical architecture of telecommunications networks, and the unique numbers used to identify mobile phones and SIM cards. The slides gave examples of the data that government authorities in France are able to obtain from telecommunications operators, including the name of a subscriber visiting a particular website, and the identities of mobile internet users. Another training course given to participants in the Baltic state of Montenegro introduced mobile phone surveillance devices, known as IMSI catchers, which can be used by police to harvest details of all mobile phone users attending a protest.

Training on malware and trojans in Bosnia and Herzegovina The documents obtained by Privacy International show that the national police force of Spain discussed tracking IP addresses, emails and conducting wiretaps during a training course on financial investigations presented to intelligence agencies in Bosnia and Herzegovina. One of the slides promoted the use of malware or trojans, commercially available tools developed by companies such as the NSO Group, that can be used to hack into mobile phones to extract data, and take over the camera or microphone to listen in to conversations.