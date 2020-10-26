Nokia chalks up new Finnish 5G win

Ramping up its current run of success in the 5G arena, Nokia has been selected by the Finnish Shared Network (SYV) as a supplier of 5G radio network equipment including deployment and managed services.

The modernised network is designed to enable SYV, a joint operation by DNA Oyj and Telia Finland Oyj, to provide advanced 5G services in a cost-efficient manner across northern and eastern parts of Finland. The deal will see Nokia replace SYV’s current radio access network equipment and offer digital deployment for faster time to market. The global communications technology provider will also deliver managed services during the three-year roll-out.

The overhaul is primarily driven by 5G deployment and will enable SYV to future-proof its infrastructure for the next generation of digital services, while improving current 2G, 3G and 4G capabilities across the sites.

The project will involve upgrading radio access network (RAN) equipment across the existing 2G, 3G, and 4G networks, as well as deploying the new 5G network. This includes all existing base stations, base station controllers, radio network controller and IP transport for the connection to the core infrastructures of DNA Oyj and Telia Finland Oyj. Operations support systems and reporting systems will also be upgraded.

SYV CEO Antti Jokinen said: “When evaluating potential long-term partners to help us modernise our network infrastructure, we chose Nokia for its expertise in the market as well as the comprehensive set of sustainable and secure solutions it offers. Aside from the radio and IP connectivity equipment we needed as part of our 5G network deployment, Nokia’s wide range of managed services and impeccable global reputation meant it stood out as a reliable vendor to help us future-proof our infrastructure investment.”

Nokia will be the provider responsible for the network infrastructure upgrade, providing field maintenance, network monitoring and implementation services in more than half of the country area across eastern and northern Finland. It will also support a range of business models and operating capabilities that will enable SYV to optimise the cost of operations while improving service and network performance.

“We take great pride in being selected as the trusted partner to modernise SYV’s network infrastructure and pave the way to a 5G-enabled future for its customers,” said Tommi Uitto, Nokia mobile networks president. “Our product and service portfolio is ideal for organisations aiming to capitalise on the latest technology trends. We look forward to working closely with SYV to help it bring DNA’s and Telia’s end customers the best 5G coverage and services across northern and eastern parts of Finland.”

The deployment of the new infrastructure will begin in early 2021 and is planned to be completed by the end of 2023. The deal brings Nokia’s commercial 5G engagements to 160, its commercial 5G deals to 101 and its live 5G networks to 36.