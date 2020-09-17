Saudi Arabia sees cyber security boom as coronavirus bites

Saudi Arabian CIOs have had to adapt quickly to the security challenges posed by staff working from home, on a huge scale.

Since the early months of the year, the coronavirus pandemic has transformed the Saudi Arabian IT landscape in unprecedented ways. Across the Middle East and globally, nationwide lockdowns led to an overnight surge in remote working, Zoom meetings, online shopping and virtual schooling.

In a country which has traditionally seen high levels of strictly in-office working, swathes of Saudi Arabian workers are now working from home, which means the kingdom’s CIOs are rewriting company security policies.

Like much of the rest of the world, offices in Saudi Arabia are no longer centralised, they are spread across multiple homes and under siege from varied threats such as exposed unsuitable hardware, non-firewalled environments, and even unassuming family members who are sharing sensitive equipment and data.

According to Maen Ftouni, country manager for Saudi Arabia and Bahrain at email security firm Mimecast, companies across the kingdom were forced to quickly implement strategies amid lockdown that enabled staff to remain productive.

“With a remote workforce came increased cyber risk. Security vendors had to ensure they were adequately protecting their customers with solutions that catered for a variety of evolving cyber threats,” said Ftouni.

“It was also vital that IT and security systems were enabling remote working and not an inhibitor. We have seen security policies move from a perimeter-centric approach to a data-centric approach, where a drive to protect data anywhere at any time is the key,” he added.

Historic uptick in cyber attacks As the virus ramped up and countries went into lockdown in the first quarter of the year, Mimecast’s Threat Centre witnessed a historic uptick in cyber attacks. The centre saw increases in malware (22%) and spam (36%) in thye Middle East during February and March, when the virus started spreading in the region. “Cybercriminals are refocusing their phishing, impersonation and ransomware attacks from office networks to the cloud services remote employees use from home,” said Ftouni. He added that the need for resilient and scalable cloud solutions has “surged exponentially” in the last few months as many organisations were simply unprepared for managing remote work environments. “Companies must invest in technologies that mitigate threats wherever they are regardless of geography,” he said. “Classic perimeter defence solutions are no longer enough in the post-Covid world, going after the attackers and being on offence at all times has never been more important.”