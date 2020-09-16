Lorca security scaleups to get Splunk data expertise

The London Office for Rapid Cybersecurity Advancement (Lorca) has inducted data management services supplier Splunk into its partner programme – alongside the likes of Lloyds Banking Group and Dell Technologies – to offer its scaleup cohorts access to Splunk’s product and growth expertise.

As part of the co-marketing collaboration, Splunk will work alongside each cohort of security scaleups moving through the Lorca programme to provide technical and engineering guidance via its OEM Embedded Licensing Programme.

This will enable cohort companies to make optimal use of their data to inform their development and growth by taking advantage of Splunk’s Data-to-Everything Platform, which uses machine learning techniques to monitor, investigate, analyse and act on business, IT, security and internet of things (IoT) data.

“Delivering a programme for the most promising cyber companies in the world means providing support from partners with the expertise to match this potential,” said Lorca director Saj Huq. “We’re delighted to be working with Splunk, whose technical excellence and global network will enable our members to develop their solutions effectively and scale in international markets.

“At Lorca, our aim is to be a catalyst for collaboration. Splunk adds another prestigious name to our partner ecosystem, which is crucial to helping the UK cyber industry thrive.”

Eligible Lorca companies will also be able to access Splunk’s global industry partner and vendor network, as well as further insights and guidance to help them scale into international markets.

To date, more than 70 companies have participated in the Lorca programme, which is based at East London’s Plexal innovation centre, located at the 2012 Olympic Park. Cumulatively, its graduates have attracted over £150m in investment in barely two years, and have attracted 69% of all cyber security investment into the UK since the Covid-19 pandemic began.

Lorca is this week running its annual Lorca Live showcase – as a virtual event, and part-sponsored by Splunk – including live broadcasts, podcasts, virtual workshops, video interviews with security leaders, and thought leadership content. It says it will be the largest virtual conference for UK security startups this year.

The conference tracks are focusing on four main themes: the evolution of the risk landscape during the pandemic, growing the UK security ecosystem, emerging security challenges, and skills and employment.

Besides Lorca cohort companies, speakers and contributors include representatives of the Oxford Internet Institute, the University of Cambridge, Queen’s University Belfast, GCHQ, MI5, Darktrace and Digital Shadows.