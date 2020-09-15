Gartner Security Summit: Covid-19 brings agile security to the fore

The rapidly evolving cyber security threat landscape has become the top priority for security and risk management leaders, and will be the top driver impacting security teams through 2025, while Covid-19 is driving IT teams to consider more agile security options during the buying process, according to new data presented at the virtual Gartner Security and Risk Management Summit 2020.

“External risk is top of mind for security and risk management leaders in 2020, yet Covid-19 has proved how rapidly and how drastically such risks can change,” said Jonathan Care, senior research director at Gartner.

“Bad actors are always looking to take advantage of worldwide events, such as the pandemic, to exploit new vulnerabilities and circumvent even the most advanced security controls,” he added.

With organisations worldwide pivoting to a semi-permanent culture of remote working spurred by Covid-19, this trend is exemplified in the number of exposed remote desktop protocol (RDP) and virtual private network (VPN) services.

Meanwhile, widespread reliance on collaboration services such as Zoom created new threat vectors, and security teams have also had to develop new protocols for remote endpoint management and patching, said Gartner.

“Before the pandemic, most organisations designed their risk appetites around the assumption that remote working was the exception rather than the norm,” said Care.

“When that scenario was flipped, risks such as always-on VPNs and bring-your-own-device, which were previously a lower priority for security leaders, suddenly became top of mind. This forced security teams to rapidly reassess their enterprise’s risk landscape and deploy new solutions and policies accordingly.”