Can Nvidia expand software business through £31bn ARM deal?

After weeks of rumours, Nvidia has agreed to purchase Cambridge-headquartered ARM for $40bn (£31bn) from Japanese conglomerate SoftBank Group.

SoftBank acquired ARM in 2016 and made a commitment to continue investing in the chipmaker until 2021. But the company recently divested its $21bn stake in T-Mobile US and has also been looking to offload ARM.

Nvidia said the acquisition of ARM would enable it to create the premier computing company for the age of artificial intelligence (AI), accelerating innovation while expanding into large, high-growth markets.

“We are acquiring one of the greatest tech companies the world has ever seen,” said Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang. “We want to grow ARM and help it become greater. We want more R&D, not less, and we want that work to be done in Cambridge.”

ARM CEO Simon Segars said: “ARM and Nvidia share a vision and passion that ubiquitous, energy-efficient computing will help address the world’s most pressing issues from climate change to healthcare, from agriculture to education. Delivering on this vision requires new approaches to hardware and software and a long-term commitment to research and development.”

In a letter to staff announcing the deal, Huang wrote: “We are joining arms with ARM to create the leading computing company for the age of AI. AI is the most powerful technology force of our time. Learning from data, AI supercomputers can write software no human can. Amazingly, AI software can perceive its environment, infer the best plan, and act intelligently. This new form of software will expand computing to every corner of the globe. Someday, trillions of computers running AI will create a new internet – the internet of things – thousands of times bigger than today’s internet of people.”

Speaking on BBC Four’s Today programme, entrepreneur Hermann Hauser described the deal as a “disaster for the UK, Cambridge and Europe”. Hauser believes Nvidia will destroy ARM’s business model, which is based on licensing the ARM chip design to more than 500 chipmakers, most of which are Nvidia competitors. Through the deal, the ARM chip design will be controlled by a single semiconductor firm – as such, Nvidia will have a monopoly on the ARM chip, he warned.

In a blog post written in August, CCS Insight analyst Geoff Blaber said ARM’s independence was critical to its ongoing success. “The moment that control shifts to a rival, this independence is compromised. The value of ARM’s independence is such that an acquisition by Nvidia would be likely to erode ARM’s value.”

But Blaber also claimed ARM was facing growing competition from open source architecture Risc-V. “If its partners believed that ARM’s integrity and independence was compromised, it would accelerate the growth of Risc-V and in the process devalue ARM,” he noted in the blog post.