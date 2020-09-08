Jobs in UK tech sector grow 36% since lockdown peak

Adverts for job roles in technology and digital in the UK have increased by 36% since June 2020, according to research by Tech Nation and the government’s Digital Economy Council.

The study, which looked into figures from Adzuna and the Office for National Statistics, found the UK’s tech sector has the highest number of vacancies in the UK, with 90,297 jobs advertised in the second week of August.

“These new figures demonstrate the strength and depth of our tech sector as an engine of job creation kickstarting our economy as we emerge from the pandemic,” said digital secretary Oliver Dowden.

“We are a nation of innovators, entrepreneurs and inventors, and technology will underpin our infrastructure revolution of national renewal to unite and level up the UK. This government is backing people to succeed by investing heavily in cutting-edge research, digital skills and digital infrastructure to support our economic recovery.”

Recruitment in the tech sector during the pandemic was a mixed bag, with an initial dip in hiring followed by an increase in advertisements for certain roles.

Tech Nation and the government’s Digital Economy Council found digital jobs have increased by 40% in the UK over the last two years, accounting for 9% of the UK workforce and employing around 2.93 million people.

But these figures represent both people with non-tech specific skills working in the tech sector, which were made up of over one million people, and technical workers in roles across industries which made up around 1.9 million people.