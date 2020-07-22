New opportunities for Nordic startups post-Covid-19 as virtual offices become the norm

Sweden, Norway and Iceland are once again showing the Nordics to be a positive exaggeration of the rest of the world when it comes to digitisation, as companies prepare to take new ways of working into normal life.

Over the past four months, amid the Covid-19 pandemic, companies have been forced to rethink core operations, especially in a physical sense.

The idea of what an office should require, or whether it’s required at all, has accelerated the adoption of digital tools – firstly to mitigate remote lockdown challenges, but to then capture the best of this period on a longer-term basis.

Naturally, the Nordics have been firmly on hand to facilitate this transition. “From an office logistics perspective, we’ve seen many companies looking to make remote working a permanent setup, following the lead of global giants like Twitter, who have said they’ll allow employees to work from home ‘forever’ if they wish,” said Sebastian Andreescu, CEO and co-founder of Swedish startup Billhop.

The Stockholm-incepted company is a digital payment service that now serves more than 45,000 SMEs, sole traders and a growing number of corporates across Europe through its buyer-funded model.

“We’re a business that was set up to help other companies improve their cash flow, so we’ve been monitoring companies’ reluctance, acceptance and, finally, transition to more efficient, digitally driven means of working for several years,” said Andreescu. “While I don’t think the physical office is set to disappear altogether, there will definitely be a downscaling or re-imagining of what office space is used for.”

And it will be innovative startups such as Billhop that convert ideas into tangible infrastructures.

A new reality With any substantial change of mindset and operating such as we're seeing right now, companies inevitably need assistance. Not necessarily knowing who to turn to was a prime reason for a lack of transformation prior to Covid-19, but this period has left businesses with no option but to seek guidance in order to cope. "There are so many strong services and offerings coming out of the Nordic startup tech scene, and they've all noticed an amazing opportunity to help companies who are now under pressure to digitise quickly," said Øyvind Reed, CEO at Whereby – a Norwegian company founded in 2017. "Our free, secure video conferencing platform experienced a 450% increase in global usage and a 180% rise in annual recurring revenue in March alone," he said. "There is now a real demand for better tools and for management and leadership to evolve, based on the new reality we face."



A recent project by IT service provider outlines how, in a post-coronavirus world, businesses like Barclays Bank will reduce their reliance on skyscrapers packed with people. Even before the pandemic, Whereby had noticed a rapid increase in interest around tools that could facilitate flexible and remote working away from the traditional office norm. “We firmly believe that work hours are an outdated way of working for many,” said Reed. “It makes total sense to allow your employees to work and perform well at their job when they’re at maximum efficiency; whatever those conditions may be. “By providing great tools to facilitate flexible work, we believe that lots of people will see an increase in their motivation, thus enjoying work to a larger extent.”

From traditional to digital Some industries are struggling more than most during this period, and coincidentally they’re often sectors that have resisted digital upheaval in the past, too. Hospitality is one example, where face-to-face niceties and human personability have traditionally kept technology at arm’s length. In Iceland, however, another area of society has come under scrutiny, including psychologists, behavioural therapists, nutritionists, addiction workers and a host of other operators across the healthcare segment. “The Nordics are highly digitised but not so much in the public sector,” said Thorbjorg Helga Vigfusdottir, CEO and co-founder of Icelandic startup Kara Connect. Her innovative platform circumnavigates a lot of the difficulties and bureaucracy that often prevents people in need from being connected with those who could help. This challenge has been exacerbated in recent months, leading to more and more professionals using this digital tool as a way to safely schedule, organise and conduct more meetings than ever before. “We’ve even been getting customers in areas like divorce law for estranged couples who are unable to meet face to face, or from within churches, or schools,” said Vigfusdottir. “This whole area of society is famously overbooked and underused, but through this period more and more have realised that converting traditional interactions to digital portals can improve the situation even beyond COVID.”