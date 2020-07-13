AWS HPC tech selected to help Ineos Team UK secure first British victory in the America’s Cup

Amazon Web Services (AWS) has secured a contract that will see its high-performance computing (HPC) technologies used to support efforts to secure a British victory in the America’s Cup sailing tournament for the first time.

First time entrant, Ineos Team UK, has set its sights on bringing the cup home for Britain when the next tournament takes place in Auckland, New Zealand, in 2021, with its two 75-feet-long AC75 racing boats.

The tournament is renowned for being the oldest international sporting event in the world, with the first event taking place in 1851 as a tie-in to The Great Exhibition, which as a means of showcasing British technologies and innovations.

The Ineos Team UK was founded in 2018 with the primary aim of securing the first win for Britain in the cup’s history, with the help of Amazon’s cloud technology portfolio.

The vessels’ design will be informed by performance simulation data, as the team uses AWS’s HPC technology to run computational fluid dynamics (CFD) that will enable the team’s designers and engineers to iteratively tweak it based on the insights gleaned.

Specifically, the organisation is making use of the cloud giant’s Intel-powered Amazon EC2 C5 instances, that are running on dedicated hardware and lightweight hypervisor technology provided by the AWS Nitro System offering.

It also makes use of Amazon Spot instances, so that it can tap into lower-cost, surplus EC2 capacity at certain times to improve the cost efficiency of ever simulation it runs, alongside the firm’s managed version of Lustre open source high-performance file system.