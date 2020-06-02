VMware vulnerability leaves private clouds open to takeover

VMware has moved to eliminate a significant vulnerability in its Cloud Director – until recently known as vCloud Director – product used by cloud providers that could have allowed cyber criminals to take over enterprise private clouds, exfiltrate sensitive data, and modify logins to capture the credentials of other users.

The bug centres on a mishandling of input in Cloud Director, leading to a code injection vulnerability which gives malicious actors remote code execution capabilities.

It can be exploited through HTML5- and Flex-based UIs, the API Explorer interface and API access, and was discovered by researchers Tomáš Melicher, and Lukáš Václavík of ethical hacking specialists Citadelo during a scheduled penetration testing exercise at a VMware customer.

The relatively simple vulnerability – CVE-2020-3056 – is significant because if successfully exploited at a cloud provider, an attacker could compromise other private clouds held by that firm in a supply chain attack.

“In general, cloud infrastructure is considered relatively safe because different security layers are being implemented within its core, such as encryption, isolating of network traffic, or customer segmentations. However, security vulnerabilities can be found in any type of application, including the Cloud providers themselves,” said Citadelo CEO Tomáš Zatko.

Melicher and Václavík said they had been able to perform a number of actions by exploiting the vulnerability.

These included viewing content held in the internal system database, including the password hashes of any customers allocated to the target infrastructure; modifying the system database to steal virtual machines (VMs) assigned to different organisations within Cloud Director; escalating privileges from organisation admin to system admin with access to all accounts; modifying the Cloud Director login page to capture other customer accounts, including system admin accounts; and reading customer data.

VMware was first informed of the vulnerability on 1 April, and new versions of Cloud Director were available with fixes by the end of April, with others following during May. VMware has also published further information and workarounds on its website for any that cannot apply a patch at this time.

“We would also like to thank VMware for their cooperation during the responsible disclosure process and their effort to fix the vulnerability quickly,” said Citadelo.

It said the disclosure highlighted the criticality of regular security penetration testing to reduce the risk of exposure. More information on the vulnerability can be found here.