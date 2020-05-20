Coronavirus: How CIOs can prepare for business recovery

In a joint statement with HM Treasury the Bank of England unveiled plans to support businesses hit by the lockdown. Although the magnitude of the economic shock from coronavirus (Covid-19) is highly uncertain, the Bank of England and HM Treasury warned that activity is likely to weaken materially in the coming months. Temporary, but significant, disruptions to supply chains and weaker activity could challenge cash flows and increase demand for working capital from companies.

Yet while the lockdown will have economically destructive effects, a new report from the World Economic Forum (WEF) has predicted the coronavirus pandemic could fuel the tech-enabled contact-free economy. According to the Covid-19 risks outlook: A preliminary mapping and its implications report, areas of growth include telemedicine, online retail, and social distancing delivery and logistics, which promise to boost employment in certain areas and sectors.

For instance, insurance, a sector that has traditionally been relatively slow at adopting new technologies, has seen a technology revolution during the lockdown. Mark Allan, CFO at insurance company, Brit Insurance, said: “Covid-19 has had a lot of impact.”

He said the Lloyds Insurance market has progressed rapidly in the last two to three months. Allan said the lockdown has forced changes onto the insurance sector that would normally have taken many years. The technology changes that have been put in place during the lockdown would have normally taken five years to roll-out, but now, people can work from home and trade from home.

From a CIO and Ciso perspective, the report noted that pressure to find new ways to cope with unexpected challenges has spurred breakthroughs and accelerated pre-existing trends in the applications of digital technology.

Analyst Gartner recently noted that the coronavirus pandemic and effects of the global economic recession are causing CIOs to prioritise spending on technology and services that are deemed “mission-critical” over initiatives aimed at growth or transformation.

“Necessity has pushed aside hesitations about the adoption of some technological solutions. However, rapid roll-outs and dramatic surges in the use of technological solutions increase risks of infrastructure overload and breakdown, cyber crime, privacy violations and inequality,” the WEF report’s authors warned.

Economic downturn Although prolonged recession and economic downturn were top concerns among risk professionals who took part in a survey for the report, 37.6% of the 347 Forum members surveyed said cyber attacks and data fraud due to a sustained shift in working patterns was a significant world threat. However, when asked about threats to business, cyber crime was regarded as the third biggest threat to companies. The WEF warned that the increase in working-from-home arrangements has expanded the use of potentially vulnerable services, such as virtual private networks (VPNs), that lack adequate safeguards, amplifying the threat to individuals and organisations. In the report, the WEF warned: “The risk of disruption to critical information infrastructure is also enhanced by the vulnerability of services under strain from high demand, such as energy, financial services and healthcare. Meanwhile, a blurring of the line separating corporate and personal systems heightens the risk of exposing sensitive information not appropriately secured and monitored on personal devices.” Read more about IT strategies RPA’s benefits can be wiped out by an improper implementation. Give your business a sound RPA strategy and roadmap before you rush in.

Organisations that employ enterprise-grade RPA with AI and cognitive technologies are providing a true foundation to enable real transformation across their operations. In the report the WEF stated: “While technology is fundamental to overcoming this crisis, its applications raise risks and challenges, from its potential impact on society to the inadvertent “hardwiring” of crisis management policies and the exposure of infrastructure vulnerabilities.” It urged decision makers to manage these risks. as it could lead to increased technology governance challenges.

Automation and digitisation According to the WEF, while the pandemic has increased remote work globally, additional protective health measures could make employers reluctant to bring back their entire workforces. It predicted that this could lead to greater use of automation in new processes, even in areas that would be more optimally delivered by automation complementing human workers. The report suggests that employers may look to apply additional countermeasures, such as internal health surveillance applications and corporate messaging capabilities. “Travel and work restrictions due to the lockdowns may cause companies and economies, especially those without access to a large pool of human resources or a cheap workforce, to re-evaluate their reliance on a human labour force, in the hope that automation offers improved resilience and security of supply for critical components,” the report’s authors wrote.