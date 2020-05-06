Telcos lose out in early enterprise 5G business

A study from BearingPoint//Beyond, in collaboration with Omdia, is warning communications service providers (CSPs) that they must change their strategies to drive revenues from their 5G investments, and recommends urgent action to reverse this trend, as most projected telco 5G revenues rely on B2B services.

The 5G for enterprise and industry: What does it mean for CSPs? report reveals that even though there is alignment between CSPs and enterprises on the importance of 5G, there exists what it calls a worrying trend for CSP 5G revenues being based on their roles in early 5G enterprise projects.

In addition, it proposes that a key problem in the industry is that businesses want to buy complete solutions that fit their needs and help solve business problems.

The report found that 5G strategies focused on selling just communications solutions are failing, and that only CSPs engaging partner ecosystems to solve enterprises’ business problems will be able to make up lost ground. It says that telcos are set up to sell data, network slicing and edge capabilities: technology assets that don’t do everything businesses need.

The study calculates that only a fifth of early enterprise 5G deals are telco-led, and that in 40% of cases, telcos are the secondary supplier. Furthermore, in some deals, telcos are cut out entirely, with even the basic connectivity being provided by alternative providers.

Omdia found that 72.8% of CSPs believe most of their 5G revenues will come from B2B, B2B2X or government or smart city opportunities. Earlier in 2020, BearingPoint//Beyond research showed that CSPs expect a 15% increase in current revenues from B2B 5G services.

Yet Omdia’s research reveals the firms are already being cut out of strategic engagement and solution building with enterprise partners. In addition to finding that 40% of enterprise 5G deals saw CSPs as the secondary supplier, 32% were led by enterprises. Only 21% were led by CSPs.

The report emphasises the need for CSPs to change their posture from “5G-first” to “business-first” thinking, focusing on applications and vertical-specific solutions. It finds that enterprises are already making the connection between 5G and applications.

Manufacturing, transport, utilities and energy and mining sectors were found to account for nearly 80% of early enterprise 5G deals, and the study observes that as an enabler of business solutions, 5G’s value will be realised through industry-specific processes, supply chains, partnerships and applications. It points to examples of how Deutsche Telekom, Verizon and Telefónica are starting to form industry partnerships to access these verticals.

Yet the fact that only one in five early enterprise 5G deals are CSP-led proves the way CSPs want to sell is at odds with the way in which businesses want to buy, suggested BearingPoint//Beyond CEO Angus Ward. “What’s deeply concerning is that some of these early deals, such as the ones we see in automotive, cut out CSPs entirely – even connectivity is being provided by other suppliers,” he said.

“Businesses want to buy complete solutions that fit their needs and help them solve business problems, rather than individual technology assets. This is a multi-billion-dollar opportunity that CSPs need to address fast, and requires CSPs to collaborate with enterprises and SMBs to better understand their reality.”