What comes after flash? Weebit Nano hopes its ReRAM will

Israeli startup Weebit Nano reckons its technology is a prime candidate to succeed flash solid-state drive (SSD). It is deep into its development schedule – with some productisation in the pipeline – for its silicon oxide ReRAM memory, which it claims is 1,000x faster, uses 1,000x less energy and lasts 100x longer than NAND flash.

“We are going to develop our products a stage at a time,” said CEO Coby Hanoch, speaking to ComputerWeekly.com’s French sister website LeMagIT.

“At first our technology will be integrated with other vendor’s chips in on-board equipment, then we plan to sell independent components, still aiming at the embedded component market.

“Components for the datacentre disk market will come last because we think the embedded component market is the least risky area to launch into,” he added.

Weebit is counting on big orders from China, where demand for flash storage is four or five times greater than local production capacity. “The target market is estimated at $82bn by 2023,” said Hanoch.

Among its prospects, XTX Technology – a China-based memory maker –successfully tested integration of ReRAM circuits with its products in December 2019. Currently, it aims to equip components for industrial robots that need to process data locally and need persistent storage to do so by the end of the year.

The goal is to see Weebit Nano used as an alternative to NOR flash components that are currently used for on-board firmware in machine tools.