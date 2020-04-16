St Albans council integrates systems in effort to streamline processes

St Albans City and District Council is unifying its disparate legacy systems on one council-wide digital platform to improve decision-making and simplify interactions with citizens.

To achieve the greater operational agility that its legacy systems and infrastructure were preventing it from having, the council wanted a completely integrated front-end and back-end system in the form of a cloud-based software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform.

A key requirement of the platform was agility, as the council wanted to provide customers with a “front-of-house” solution while also being able to migrate and consolidate some 45 back-office legacy systems onto the platform over time, as and when they were needed.

“When looking for the ideal solution, it was important that we found the right partner with the technical experience that would allow us to feed into the design and collaborate through an agile process,” said Caroline Croft, digital and ICT manager at St Albans council.

“Arcus Global, with its proven track record with other authorities, and a unique, true front-to-back office solution built on the world-leading Salesforce platform, gave us this flexibility.”

She added the organisations have collaboratively started to implement one digital platform that includes a library of council processes, as well as a single point of access for the customer across a range of council services.

“[Now] we have a single view of the customer journey, which has provided a whole host of new information and business intelligence to aid strategic decision-making. We are now using the same technology and accessing the same real-time data as our customers,” she said.