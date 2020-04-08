Cellwize aims for 5G network efficiency high note with Chime

Mobile network automation and orchestration technology provider Cellwize Wireless Technologies has unveiled a next-generation radio access network (RAN) automation and orchestration platform, Chime, to enable network operators to cost-effectively achieve the scale and agility required to accelerate the roll-out and improve maintenance of 5G networks while managing their legacy networks.

Explaining the rationale behind the launch, Chime said that over the past few years, global telcos have raced to be first in comprehensive 5G roll-outs, vowing faster speeds and increased bandwidth, better customer experience, as well as advanced low-latency/high-bandwidth new machine-to-machine (M2M) use cases. Yet it argued that, to date, mobile network operators (MNOs) have experienced challenges in delivering on the promise in a cost-effective fashion, unable to properly implement the networks in an economically viable way. Additionally, Cellwize said managing and controlling a multi-vendor, cross-technology network was several-fold more challenging than the legacy 2G, 3G and 4G networks.

The Cellwize Chime artificial intelligence (AI)-powered RAN automation platform is said to address these challenges by automating the deployment, design, management and optimisation of 5G networks, while managing the underlying legacy networks. The platform is also said to provide an open, centralised layer that enables an orchestrated ecosystem of automation allowing MNOs to manage and control legacy and 5G networks, RAN and vRAN.

The technology ingests raw data from the RAN and external sources such as crowdsourcing and geolocation, abstracts it, and makes it available to any application and solution through open application programming interfaces (APIs). This enables a unified application layer across all suppliers, which connects network applications and algorithms to any operations support system (OSS) or supplier in a guarded and controlled way. The result, said Cellwize, is that MNOs can accelerate their 5G businesses and enhance RAN automation across the network, while also reducing operating costs and advanced time to market of 5G services.

Cellwize also added a business solution to its portfolio, designed to allow for self-development by transforming ideas into working prototypes over the Chime platform. The new Chime Developer is claimed to let operators roll out new use cases with “unprecedented ease” and the right time to market. The combination of the Chime platform and Chime Developer is said to mean operators can connect applications regardless of network complexity and technology stack, through a single pane of glass.

“We are very excited to roll out Chime – our new-generation RAN automation open platform,” said Cellwize CEO Ofir Zemer. “Chime brings strategic value to MNOs in the age of 5G and addresses some of the most critical economical and operational challenges they are facing today. We are proud to work side-by-side with some of the largest and most advanced MNOs in the world to help them address and overcome these challenges.”