Morrisons appeal success is cold comfort for enterprises

There was no doubt jubilation at the head office of supermarket chain Wm Morrison this week, after the Supreme Court allowed its appeal against previous judgments that it was vicariously liable for the actions of a disgruntled employee who leaked the personal data of thousands of Morrisons staff.

Andrew Skelton, who is now serving an eight-year prison term for his crimes, took revenge on Morrisons after facing internal disciplinary action. He copied confidential data that he was supposed to be supplying to the firm’s external auditors and posted it on an underground forum while posing as a colleague. He then pretended to be a concerned member of the public and sent the data to three newspaper reporters.

At the core of the Supreme Court’s ruling, which can be read in full online, is the argument that an employer cannot be held vicariously liable for wrongs committed by its employees, and so Morrisons cannot be held vicariously liable for intentional breaches by an employee of duties imposed by the Data Protection Act 1998.

The court’s decision was broadly welcomed across the legal profession, as noted by Nicola Fulford, a privacy and cyber security partner at Hogan Lovells, and Matthew Gill of Wiggin LLP.

“The Supreme Court’s decision will be welcomed by companies, as they now know they are unlikely to be liable for damages following the deliberate act of a rogue employee where the disclosure is not within the ‘field of activities’ assigned to that employee,” said Fulford.

Gill added: “The Supreme Court’s decision should be welcomed by employers with a sigh of relief. If the court’s decision had gone the other way, Morrisons would have been liable to 100,000 of its employees for a breach of their data, despite Morrisons having done everything it reasonably could have to protect that data.

“Other employers would have faced an untenable risk that if they were hit by a similar theft of data by an employee, and would be left wholly exposed. It is right, as the Supreme Court has found, that employers should not be found liable for their employees’ actions in those circumstances.”

Adam Rose, a partner at The10Group, said that in deciding to side with Morrisons, the court had not given as much attention as one might expect to underlying data protection law, choosing rather to focus on general issues relating to vicarious liability.

Sigh of relief Nevertheless, he said: “With this judgment, employers – and the insurance sector, which might have been asked to cover a lot of the risk – can breathe a sigh of relief that they will not be vulnerable to expensive claims arising from the unauthorised actions of rogue employees. “They must still comply with the security requirements of GDPR [General Data Protection Regulation], but – as long as they have done so – they shouldn’t find themselves defending an action in which they were also arguably a victim.” Mark Thomas, an employment and information law barrister at 5 Essex Court, said that had the appeal failed, Morrisons could have been hit with a huge damages bill – even a small award granted against the nearly 10,000 claimants could have seriously damaged its margins. “This case also has wider implications for employers through the country,” said Thomas. “It means that if they adopt conscientious and careful data control and protection measures, then they can be relatively sure that they are protected against the legal consequences of vindictive data breaches. That will be a huge relief for data controllers and processors, who are coming to terms with the onerous data protection landscape following the introduction of GDPR.” This view was echoed by Miriam Everett, global head of data privacy at Herbert Smith Freehills, who said that in a world where organisations can already be fined up to €20m or 4% of annual turnover for GDPR non-compliance, there had been fears that the Supreme Court could have ruled the other way, opening up the possibility of additional, significant liability under class action claims. “Many organisations will be comforted by the steps that the court has now taken to reduce the likelihood of such claims being successful,” she said.