US Department of Defense requests time to re-evaluate section of AWS and Microsoft JEDI bids

The US Department of Defense (DoD) has asked a federal court judge for more time to re-evaluate parts of its controversial $10bn cloud contract before the decision to award the contract to Microsoft is subject to a legal challenge by Amazon Web Services (AWS).

The DoD asked the court, in a motion filed on 12 March 2020, to remand the case back to the DoD for 120 days so it can “reconsider certain aspects” of the decision. This course of action is being taken in response to complaints raised in the preliminary injunction AWS filed last month.

As reported by Computer Weekly at the time, this injunction saw AWS request a temporary restraining order banning Microsoft from embarking on any “substantial” work relating to the contract until the legal challenge against the DoD had played out in court.

The preliminary injunction document was unsealed on 6 March 2020, and features an opinion by the judge overseeing the case that AWS is likely to succeed in demonstrating that the DoD “erred in evaluating” a specific part of the contract during the procurement process.

The opinion was shared ahead of the legal challenge that is due to kick off imminently, centring on claims made by AWS that its failure to win the decade-long cloud contract with the DoD was down to “significant political interference” that resulted in the contract being awarded to Microsoft instead.

The 6 March document sets out why the judge presiding over the case complied with Amazon’s request for an injunction, and suggests the outcome of the case may hinge on a difference in the suppliers’ interpretation of what the phrase “highly accessible storage” means.

It is claimed this may have resulted in Microsoft putting forward a more agreeable pricing proposal due to a misinterpretation by the firm about what the DoD meant by its request for highly accessible storage. This, in turn, may have contributed to Microsoft securing the contract over Amazon.

And this is the element of the contract the DoD now wishes to reconsider. The department will – as detailed in the 12 March 2020 motion – be requesting that both Amazon and Microsoft send forth revised submissions.

It is understood that Amazon is expected to file an additional motion, to oppose this request, whereas Microsoft is not expected to do so.