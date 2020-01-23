Gartner: Over two-thirds of management tasks will be automated

More than two-thirds of the work currently done by managers will be automated, says analyst Gartner.

It has predicted that, by 2024, 69% of routine work currently done by managers will be performed by automation and artificial intelligence (AI).

“The role of the manager will see a complete overhaul in the next four years,” said Helen Poitevin, research vice-president at Gartner. “Currently, managers often need to spend time filling in forms, updating information and approving workflows. By using AI to automate these tasks, they can spend less time managing transactions and can invest more time in learning, performance management and goal-setting.”

Gartner predicted that AI and emerging technologies will change the manager’s role and will enable those being managed to extend their responsibility and influence without taking on management tasks.

This has a knock-on effect on application development, says Gartner. Projects that rely on AI and automation will lead to application managers becoming more accountable for improving worker experience, developing worker skills and building organisational competency in responsible use of AI.

“Application leaders will need to support a gradual transition to increased automation of management tasks as this functionality becomes increasingly available across more enterprise applications,” said Poitevin.

Beyond the general use of AI and automation to reduce management overheads, Gartner predicted that such technology will be increasingly deployed to make the workplace more inclusive.

According to the analyst firm, nearly 75% of heads of recruiting have reported that talent shortages will have a major effect on their organisations. This, said Gartner, means many organisations are experiencing critical talent shortages, and need to consider people with disabilities, who represent an untapped pool of talent.

Read more about robotic process automation Robotic process automation is making its business value known in a variety of ways. In this 15-page buyer’s guide, Computer Weekly looks at how how the market is ever-evolving.

The John Lewis Partnership will expand its use of automation technology as its early projects bear fruit.

“Today, AI and other emerging technologies are making work more accessible for employees with disabilities,” it noted.

Gartner reported that organisations actively employing people with disabilities have 89% higher retention rates, a 72% increase in employee productivity and a 29% increase in profitability.

It also said that, by 2023, the number of people with disabilities employed will triple, as AI and emerging technologies reduce barriers to access. “Some organisations are successfully using AI to make work accessible for those with special needs,” said Poitevin.

Gartner warned that, by 2022, organisations that do not employ people with disabilities will fall behind their competitors.