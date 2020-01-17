Scottish police roll out controversial data extraction technology

Police Scotland will begin rolling out more than £500,000 worth of mobile phone data extraction devices, despite the expectation of a legal challenge from privacy and human rights advocacy groups.

Known as digital triage devices, or “cyber kiosks”, the 41 desktop-sized machines will enable the force to access encrypted or locked mobile devices or tablets, which it insists will help speed up investigations.

However, according to a Scottish Police Authority (SPA) meeting document dated 17 January 2020, it is anticipated that some agencies, including the Scottish Human Rights Council and Privacy International, will be “requesting a review of the law”.

It added that it is the opinion of these groups that “the legal basis for [mobile] device examination is not sufficiently clear, foreseeable or accessible and new legislation is required”.

The phased roll-out of the kiosks, which will be operated by specially trained officers, will begin on 20 January 2020, and is due to be completed by the end of May.

“We’re committed to providing the best possible service to victims and witnesses of crime. This means we must keep pace with society. People of all ages now lead a significant part of their lives online and this is reflected in how we investigate crime and the evidence we present to courts,” said deputy chief constable Malcolm Graham.

He added that digital devices are increasingly involved in investigations, placing ever higher demand on digital forensic examination teams.

“Current limitations, however, mean the devices of victims, witnesses and suspects can be taken for months at a time, even if it later transpires that there is no worthwhile evidence on them,” said Graham. “By quickly identifying devices which do and do not contain evidence, we can minimise the intrusion on people’s lives and provide a better service to the public.”

In a trial of the technology conducted in Edinburgh and Stirling, officers accessed 375 phones and 262 SIM cards, according to local Scottish press reports.

The Scottish Parliament’s Justice Sub-committee on Policing later heard that members of the public were not aware that data was being extracted from their phones, and that the force had not carried out either a data protection impact assessment, or an equality and human rights impact assessment.

“Police technology is racing ahead of the law. While digital evidence can be important in modern investigations, there is a dangerous regulatory vacuum meaning people, especially victims, have no meaningful protection against the police trawling through the entire contents of their phones,” said Griff Ferris, legal and policy officer at civil liberties group Big Brother Watch (BBW).

“Our phones contain as much, if not more, sensitive and personal information as the entire contents of our homes. Police resources should be urgently invested in getting clear policies and proportionate practices in place, particularly in relation to victims, before buying tech that enables lawless digital strip searches.”