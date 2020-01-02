Interview: Why we need a GDPR for dead people

In April last year, analysis by Carl Öhman and David Watson at the Oxford Internet Institute (OII) reported that there would be a minimum of 1.4 billion deceased users on Facebook by 2100 if the social media network had stopped attracting new users as of 2018. But if the network continues to expand at current rates, this number will exceed 4.9 billion, the researchers said.

Death in the digital age is the subject of a new book by Elaine Kasket, counselling psychologist and an associate fellow of the British Psychological Society. All the ghosts in the machine explores the subject of what happens to people’s digital footprint when they die.

Speaking to Computer Weekly in December, Kasket discussed how one of the side-effects of the digital age is the growing interest in tangibility. “The interest in vinyl records and [camera] film shows human affection for tangibility,” she says. “They also allow us to have greater control, without interference from a service provider.”

In All the ghosts in the machine, Kasket recalls how a box of love letters exchanged between her grandfather and grandmother revealed something unexpected about the relationship. Her grandfather and the rest of the family had considered the grandmother as “uncaring”, but the letters revealed a deep affection.

The letters gave an insight into the life of a working-class family living in pre- and post-war America. The handwritten letters revealed that Kasket’s grandmother was truly, madly, deeply in love with her grandfather. It may be a personal example, but for Kasket, the question everyone should consider is: how does such information survive and get passed down to future generations in the digital age?

Over their lives, people are likely to collect many things, including letters, books and records, photographs, home movies and videos. These pieces of memorabilia represent snapshots of people’s lives – memories that can be passed on to future generations. But since 2006, the social media revolution has meant that, rather than curating things, people now produce a constant stream of digital updates – pictures, videos, comments and likes.

But Kasket says: “You can’t bequeath digital things. Data controllers have to decide what data gets cold. They can have bias. Whose history will be maintained? Whose data is preserved, and why?”