Women in tech show strong presence in 2020 New Year’s Honours list

A number of women, as well as others from the science, technology and education sectors, have made an appearance in the 2020 New Year’s Honours list.

Many of the women recognised also appeared on Computer Weekly’s 2019 list of the 50 Most Influential Women in UK Tech.

This year, the list has an emphasis on the diversity of the people doing amazing things across the UK, with women representing more than half of those recognised, as well as 9.1% of successful candidates coming from a BAME background, 11% considering themselves to have a disability and 3.3% identifying as someone from the LGBTQIA+ community.

A statement on the GOV.UK website claimed: “This Honours List continues to demonstrate the breadth of service given by people from all backgrounds from all across the UK.”

Sharon White, the former chief executive of Ofcom, was made a Dame to recognise her “public service” during her time at the telecoms regulator.

White, who has appeared several times on both Computer Weekly’s list of the Most Influential Women in UK Tech and its UK Tech 50 list of influential people in UK tech in general in past years, stepped down from her role as Ofcom chief executive at Christmas, after four years.

She was both the first woman and the first black person to lead the telecoms regulator, and announced she would be moving on to become chair of the John Lewis Partnership.

FDM Group chief operating officer Sheila Flavell is another regular on Computer Weekly’s women in tech list.

On the New Year’s Honours List, Flavell was listed under the Commanders of the Order of the British Empire for services to services to gender equality in IT and graduate and returners employment.

As well as helping women to find roles in tech and helping people return to work through FDM, Flavell also sits on the main board of TechUK and the Women in Tech Council.

Hayaatun Sillem, chief executive of the Royal Academy of Engineering, appeared on this year’s Honours list for services to International Engineering.

Sillem has previously been recognised on the Inspiring 50 list of UK women in tech role models, and was also featured on this year’s list of the Most Influential Women in UK Tech.

Before becoming CEO of the Royal Academy of Engineering in 2018, Sillem held roles as CEO and director of strategy, director of programmes and fellowship, and head of international activities.

One of Computer Weekly’s Rising Stars, Caroline Hargrove, the chief technology officer of Babylon Health, was recognised on the Honour’s list for services to engineering, and Computer Weekly women in tech longlist member Christine Hodgson, chair of Capgemini UK and the Careers and Enterprise Company, was recognised for services to education.