Top 10 CIO interviews of 2019

Computer Weekly interviews more UK, European and Middle East IT leaders than any other technology publication. The top tech and digital chiefs shared their opinions and experiences of modern IT leadership and transforming business, the public sector, sport and charities through IT innovation.

1. Aidan Hancock, CIO, Network Rail The UK’s national rail operator will enhance its multimillion-pound IT strategy with a sharper focus on areas including mobile, data and cultural change for digital transformation.

2. Ross Fullerton, CIO, London Ambulance Service Brought in after a major IT disaster in 2017, the CIO is now introducing technologies to speed up emergency response times and get key patient data back to doctors before arrival at A&E.

3. Paul Stein, CTO, Rolls-Royce The aerospace engine manufacturer is at the leading edge of technology developments such as electric power, and already makes extensive use of advanced IT systems such as AI.

5. How Defra is getting its IT systems ready for Brexit Jo Broomfield is in charge of building and implementing the core systems supporting the department most affected by Brexit. He talked exclusively to Computer Weekly about the present and future of a new function of hundreds of staff.

6. Simon McNamara, chief administrative officer, RBS Group Brought in after a catastrophic IT failure that affected 6.5 million customers, the IT chief at Royal Bank of Scotland Group says the bank is now a leader in innovation.

7. Dylan Roberts, CDIO, Leeds City Council After 15 years leading technology in Leeds, Dylan Roberts is building a digital ecosystem for the entire region, even looking at how digital services can help extend life expectancy for local people.

8. Charles Ewen, Met Office The Met Office’s CIO is working on a new, digital approach, using supercomputers, establishing pioneering partnerships and creating change.

9. Mary O’Callaghan, director of technology engagement, British Heart Foundation The British Heart Foundation has set itself the lofty goal of eradicating the fear of developing heart and circulatory disease by 2030, with the help of cloud, big data and personalisation technologies.