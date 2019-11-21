Fashion retailer AllSaints on using Google Cloud to handle online shopping traffic peaks

Adoption of the Google Cloud Platform in the retail space is continuing apace, with the fashion retailer AllSaints outlining how its use of the technology is assisting the brand with delivering a more robust and performant online shopping experience to its customers.

The firm’s website regularly receives two million visits a month, and the revenue generated by online sales of its garments and accessories is becoming increasingly important to the overall success of the company.

However, like many retailers, the firm has previously struggled with ensuring its website is equipped to cope with surprise and prolonged periods of peak traffic, and had taken to over-provisioning on-premise servers to protect against downtime or service disruptions.

“Responsive websites and fast page-load speeds are critical for the mobile, connected customer,” said John Bovill, executive consultant of digital and technology at AllSaints.

As such, the company operated a 60-unit strong server farm that had more than enough capacity to cope during peak periods, but – when traffic levels returned to normal – almost half of these would be left idle, which the company considered to be a waste of resources.

“We make projections for rates of business in normal periods, but it’s very hard to predict how sales will rise during peak demand, especially online. Our need for infrastructure often doubles at those times, but we only actually need those servers for a very short period,” he added.

At the same time, provisioning additional capacity was often a slow process, which sometimes caused delays in the company’s plans to expand into new geographical territories or deploy new website features, for example.

To address these myriad issues, the firm decided to overhaul its infrastructure setup by moving to the Google Cloud Platform, which it claims has provided the firm with the ability to provision compute capacity “instantaneously”, across multiple locations, and – importantly – power it down when it is no longer required.

Going deeper into Google This was not, however, the firm’s first foray into the Google Cloud, having made the decision to make moving its applications and workloads to the cloud a strategic goal in 2014. It started out by adopting Google’s G-Suite portfolio of cloud-based productivity tools to bolster internal collaboration and communication between the firm’s employees as part of a introductory process to get its office and store-based staff used to using cloud-based tools. This work also coincided with a switch in its software development strategy which has since seen it favour the use of microservices, and – in 2016 – the adoption of Kubernetes for container orchestration purposes. The move to microservices was part of a push by the company to overhaul its continuous integration and continuous delivery pipeline, which is now based on Jenkins on Google Cloud and Terraform, so that its in-house developers can speed up the time it takes to release new features and code changes. As a result, the company claims it has now cut the time it takes developers to deploy new code from 20 minutes to less than five, while enabling them to test code on the same infrastructure that it will run on in production. “Before, we couldn’t confidently say a bug was fixed until we actually tested it in production. Now we can deploy code in test environments that exactly mimic production,” said Andy Dean, technical operations manager at AllSaints. “The improved CI/CD pipeline means we can update our services every day, with a shorter lifespan on bugs, and minimal disruption. That makes us more responsive to customer needs, more proactive. And that’s exactly what we’re trying to achieve.”