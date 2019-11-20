NHSX seeks chief information officer

NHSX, the digital unit for the NHS, is looking to recruit a chief information officer (CIO) as part of a recruitment drive to building the organisation’s leadership.

With an annual salary of just over £130,000, the NHSX CIO will work with chief executive Matthew Gould, chief clinical information officer (CCIO) Simon Eccles and the team to help deliver on the promise of digitisation of the UK’s national health system.

Based in London or Leeds, the role is described as “the start of the NHSX’s connective tissue into the wider NHS”, with full visibility of what is going on in technology across the system. The postholder will deputise for the CCIO as required.

The CIO role will include managing the provider digitisation programmes, in particular leading the Global Digital Exemplar knowledge-sharing programme and any other initiatives that follow.

The CIO will also work with regional digital transformation leaders to define clear models and guidance around technology, as well as identifying what support various areas of the NHS need in order to unlock effective use of tech. The closing date for applications is 28 November 2019.

NHSX’s hunt for a CIO follows its launch of a search for a chief technology officer (CTO) in October 2019. The CTO will be accountable for defining and delivering the digital technical architecture for the NHS and social care, with a focus on a federated data ecosystem.

Hadley Beeman, chief technology adviser at the Department for Health and Social Care, has been acting CTO at NHSX since July, and should resume her original job once a permanent CTO is hired. Other key names in the NHSX senior management team include chief digital officer Tara Donnelly.