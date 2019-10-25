NHSX seeks chief technology officer

The digital unit of the health service, NHSX, is looking to further build its senior team with a chief technology officer (CTO).

Reporting to the chief executive Matthew Gould, the CTO will be accountable for defining and delivering the digital technical architecture for the NHS and social care, with a focus on a federated data ecosystem.

In addition to “strong leadership”, the role calls for “high-quality strategic and systemic thinking”. It requires deep expertise of the internet stack, as well as background of development or management of a large API-based architecture.

An in-depth understanding of modern software and web development practices, as well as experience of leading software or web engineering teams and running or overseeing a development environment is also part of the job specification.

“Our missions are ambitious, so we need the very best people to help us achieve them,” said Gould in the application pack.

“If you are looking for a huge challenge and an amazing opportunity, then I would love to hear from you.”

Hadley Beeman, chief technology adviser at the Department for Health and Social Care (DHSC), has been acting CTO at NHSX since July, and should resume her original job once a permanent CTO is hired.

Other key names of the NHSX senior management team include chief clinical information officer Simon Eccles and chief digital officer Tara Donnelly.

Applications for the CTO job, which has a salary of £131,300 and is based between London and Leeds, are open until 11 November 2019. NHSX will be aiming to interview candidates during the week commencing 9 December 2019.