HP Inc receives a $30bn takeover bid from rival Xerox

HP Inc has acknowledged it has received a bid from rival Xerox, just days after taking on a new CEO.

Earlier this week, Xerox ended its 57-year-old joint venture with Fujifilm. Now, free from the constraints of that agreement, the printer company has put in a $30bn takeover bid for rival HP Inc, according to the Wall Street Journal.

In September, HP Inc CEO Dion Weisler stepped down. He became CEO when HP Inc formed following the breakup of HP four years ago. Enrique Lores officially became the new CEO on 1 November. Lores had previously stated that the company would reduce its gross global headcount by 7,000 to 9,000 through a combination of employee exits and voluntary early retirement, which would result in annual savings of $1bn by the end of the fiscal year 2022.

The proposed acquisition could reportedly lead to annual savings of $2bn.

Both companies have struggled to remain relevant in a world that is going increasingly paperless and have turned to technology-enabled services to build new revenue streams. In the transcript posted on the Seeking Alpha financial blogging site, of the Xerox Q3 earnings call, CEO John Visentin described some of the automation technology Xerox was developing.

“Robotic process automation (RPA) is enabling parts of our order to cash operation to increase accuracy and reduce the amount of time it takes to generate complex invoices from days to minutes,” he said. “RPA also is driving efficiencies in new areas such as pursuit and bid development.

“Using this technology to respond to multi-faceted bids allows us to respond to request for proposals (RFPs) in record times and knock-out competitors. This technology helps us secure new business with one of the US’s largest school districts for its intelligent workplace services. We see potential for RPA to be employed more broadly.”