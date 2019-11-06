Marks & Spencer profits drop as digital push ramps up

Marks & Spencer has suffered a drop in profits, despite ongoing plans to make the business more digital.

The retailer’s half-year results ending September 2019 saw a 17.1% year-on-year drop in profit before tax adjusting items, from £213.0m in 2018 to £176.5m in 2019.

But the retailer has been implementing several changes in attempt to push forward its digital agenda and catch up with other supermarkets, leading to an increase in online revenue and website traffic.

“Our transformation plan is now running at a pace and scale not seen before at Marks & Spencer,” said CEO Steve Rowe. “For the first time, we are beginning to see the potential from the far-reaching changes we are making.

“The Food business is outperforming the market,” he said. “Our deal to create a joint venture with Ocado is complete and plans to transition to the Marks & Spencer range are on track. Our cost reduction and store technology programmes are on track.”

Website traffic for the retailer increased 8% year-on-year, and a 0.2% increase in online revenue for M&S.com, which the retailer admitted was a lower increase than expected due to issues with “availability and product mix”.

In the future, the retailer is aiming to continue to build its online presence – partially through its upcoming £750m relationship with Ocado – to grow its customer database and develop its customer loyalty programme with the aim of online making up a third of its sales in the UK.

But other parts of the business have suffered in the past year, with its clothing and home revenue dropping.

The firm put this down to supply chain issues. “In Clothing & Home, we are making up for lost time,” said Rowe. “We are still in the early stages, but we are clear on the issues we need to fix and, after a challenging first half, we are seeing a positive response to this season’s contemporary styling and better value product.”

As well as previously working on its data science remit by partnering with Decoded to teach its employees data science skills, over the past year, the retailer has introduced several digital measures to cater to increasingly demanding mobile-focused customers.

In early 2019, the retailer introduced a photo searching capability to its mobile site to help people find products they might like using external images, such as outfits they have found on social media.