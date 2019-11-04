Modernisation of justice may leave vulnerable users behind

An ongoing programme aimed at modernising the justice system in the UK may exclude the most vulnerable users, a report has found.

The Commons Select Committee report on Court and Tribunal reforms has warned that the digital transformation around how services are delivered could leave some people without access to the legal advice they need.

Led by the Ministry of Justice (MoJ) and senior judges, the modernisation plan wants to drive sweeping changes in the system through the upgrade of court processes, including the introduction of more video hearings.

While modernisation is expected to drive efficiencies for those who can access the upgraded services, as well as taxpayer savings, the Justice Committee warned that such modernisation could shut off justice for those who might be left behind. The report expressed concerns that those with limited access to computers, poor literacy or limited law understanding could face issues around, for example, managing a divorce, seeking fair payment, or getting through family and criminal cases.

“We understand and support the principle that modernisation is overdue,” said committee chair Bob Neill MP. “But we ask the government to pause for breath to make sure that every one of us who needs the court system is able to get to court, to access justice, where and when they need to.”

Address barriers to justice While acknowledging the success HM Courts and Tribunals (HMCTS) has had so far in developing some user-friendly digital processes, the report voiced concerns over accessibility and indicated potential barriers to access to justice, even for users who have good digital skills. It also presented risks to fairness around entering pleas online in criminal cases. “HMCTS clearly has some way to go in reassuring stakeholders that barriers to accessing digital justice are being addressed,” the report noted, adding that during its probe into the modernisation of the justice system, the committee heard comments on low rates of internet usage and poor digital skills, as well as literacy barriers and other disadvantages faced by particular groups, such as lack of private access to computers to do legal work. “We ask the government to make sure that every one of us who needs the court system is able to get to court, to access justice, where and when they need to” Bob Neill, Justice Committee To address these concerns, the committee called for the maintenance of face-to-face advice for those who need it, as well as paper-based processes for those without access to phones or the internet. The report cited insights from a pilot HMCTS is running with social change charity Good Things Foundation around assisted digital support, a process designed for a “relatively small group” who want to use digital services but for whom phone advice and support is not enough. It noted that the experience gained so far indicates that uptake of assisted digital services is low and more could be done to encourage more citizens to use it, such as extending online centres and making it easier for people to get advice. The report noted that some people need assisted digital support even when they use the internet in their daily life “because the stakes are high when interacting with government services”. In addition, the report argued that was time for court buildings to be improved and repaired, particularly for disabled court users. It also noted that even for those able to use the buildings, the current video equipment and Wi-Fi in place could not be relied on to serve justice. The report also advised the MoJ to think about the time it takes for victims and witnesses to get to and from and attend trials. The current timescales can currently reach up to 12 hours a day. A report from the National Audit Office released in September 2019 found that the justice system transformation has had to review its “ambitious” initial aims and reduce the initial scope, despite making some progress.