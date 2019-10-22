Adu Dhabi National Oil Company uses blockchain for inter-group network

The Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) is using blockchain technology to increase transparency across its group companies, with plans to expand to its wider supply chain.

The state-owned oil company in has driven the United Arab Emirates economy since it was founded almost half a century ago.

ADNOC produces 30 million barrels of oil and processes billions of cubic feet of gas a day. The company is made up of 14 different companies involved in extracting oil and gas, as well as adding value to it.

Add to this the transportation, sales and marketing of oil and gas, and you have a large and complex organisation.

Abdul Nasser, head of digital at ADNOC, said the companies in the group are all separate profit centres that trade with each other.

“We are made up of 14 companies, and buy and sell products to and from each other on an hourly basis,” he said.

For example, the gas extraction company sells the gas to the petrochemicals company.