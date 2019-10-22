Assessing the aftermath of Apple’s abortive effort to build its Irish datacentre

Apple confirmed in May 2018 that its ambition to build a 24,500m2 datacentre in Athenry, County Galway, on the west coast of Ireland, were being abandoned, after four years of trying to win approval for its plans through both the Irish planning and court systems.

The decision was considered by some to be a long time coming, given that the consumer technology giant was no nearer to getting started on the €850m project at that point than it was when it first announced the scheme in February 2015.

In the years leading up to its cancellation, the project had a hugely divisive impact on the residents of Athenry, with many hailing the positive economic impact of a firm like Apple moving into a town that had, they claimed, been “starved of inward investment” for a long time.

Although the datacentre itself might have required relatively few people to staff it once completed, the construction phase would have created hundreds of jobs, and potentially generated follow-on business in the town as all these workers would need somewhere to eat and sleep, its supporters claimed.

But on the other side, objectors took umbrage about the suitability of the site chosen by Apple for the datacentre, from an environmental, power supply and accessibility perspective.

For instance, the project’s detractors asked, how did Apple’s desire to build a datacentre in the middle of woodland, known as Derrydonnell Forest, square with its environmental friendly pledge to ensure the site would be powered solely by renewable energy?

Some of the objections were raised more formally than others, although it was those raised by two individuals in particular – Allan Daly and Sinead Fitzpatrick – that led to years of legal wrangling in the Irish courts, and eventually led to Apple abandoning the project.

The pair had contested the decision by Irish planning chiefs to grant Apple permission to build the datacentre in the first place in the form of a judicial review, and voiced concerns about the project’s environmental impact on the local area, particularly from a carbon emissions perspective.

A degree of hope still alive But although the persistence of the objectors in fighting their corner outlasted Apple’s patience in making its Irish datacentre plans a reality, the conclusion to the legal aspects of the dispute in April 2019 has kept a degree of hope alive in Athenry that the tech giant might one day revisit the project. This was on the back of the Irish Supreme Court dismissing the appeal by Daly and Fitzpatrick against the decision to grant planning permission to Apple for the project, while denying the pair a referral of their case to the European Court of Justice. Apple may have officially aborted its datacentre plans a year earlier, but it remains the registered owner, prompting speculation in parts of the local community that the conclusion of the legal action might give Apple cause to consider rekindling its interest in the project. That was until a report in The Times earlier this month (October 2019) confirmed that Apple had finally put the Derrydonnell site up for sale, with its agents marketing it as a “ready-to-go datacentre development” called “Data Hub West”. At the time of writing, details about the site’s asking price are unknown, but Computer Weekly understands that whoever ends up buying it will acquire the planning permission rights that Apple acquired after a hard-fought legal battle in the courts. Although the project may have struggled to reach fruition under Apple’s ownership, given the growing demand for datacentre capacity within Ireland as a whole, the general consensus among datacentre market watchers is that the site could sell reasonably quickly. After the Supreme Court ruling, Ciarán Cannon, Irish state minister at the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade, spoke of his conviction that the site “will be developed sooner rather than later”, suggesting that Apple’s prior interest could act as a seal of approval for other tech firms. “This is a site owned by Apple, with all the necessary infrastructure in place and with full planning permission. Sites like this are very rare internationally,” Cannon is quoted as saying back in April 2019. However, Computer Weekly understands that the terms of the sale mean any new buyer will acquire permission to build only the first phase of the datacentre campus that Apple had planned for the site. A source with knowledge of the planning matters of the case, who spoke to Computer Weekly under condition of anonymity, added: “Any deviation from that [first-phase plan] would require a fresh planning application and perhaps another environmental impact assessment. In that regard, the existing planning is somewhat Apple-specific, and there are very few companies worldwide that could fulfil those criteria.”