Pitney Bowes ‘considering options’ after malware attack

Mailing and shipping services company Pitney Bowes is recovering from an apparent ransomware attack that encrypted information on systems and locked customers out of its SendPro products, postage refill, and Your Account access, but has not apparently resulted in the compromise of any customer or employee data.

The undisclosed strain of malware was detected on the firm’s systems on Monday 14 October, it said, and as of the evening of Tuesday 15 October, it was still working to recover its systems.

“Upon discovery of the cyber attack, we immediately assembled our Enterprise Outage Response Team to address the situation. We continue to work with third party security experts to resolve the issues. In consultation with our security advisors on this issue, we do not believe there are other client risks. We have seen no evidence that customer accounts or data have been impacted,” it said in a statement.

Whether or not Pitney Bowes pays any ransom – it has not explicitly stated that one has been demanded – will be down to its own internal policies and decision-making, although in its statement it said it was “considering all options to expedite this process”.

Most authorities on ransomware hold that to pay up merely emboldens cyber criminals to continue their campaigns, and offers no guarantee that even if a decryption key is supplied on payment, it will work.

In some previous campaigns, including WannaCry, the Bitcoin wallets to which victims were told to pay ransoms were left unmonitored, and no decryption key was ever supplied, meaning that restoring from backups, if they exist, would be the only way to recover.

The UK’s National Crime Agency advises victims not to pay, and similarly, the US’s Federal Bureau of Investigation’s (FBI’s) most recent guidance on ransomware also explicitly advises not paying a ransom, but notes that “when businesses are faced with an inability to function, executives will evaluate all options to protect their shareholders, employees and customers”.

