Gartner: 5G launch fails to stem decline of smartphone sales

According to the latest mobile device market share figures from Gartner, the sale of mobile phones is no longer on an upwards trajectory.

Gartner estimates there are more than five billion mobile phones used around the world, but following years of growth, the worldwide smartphone market has reached a tipping point. Sale of smartphones will decline by 3.2% in 2019, which would be the worst decline the category has seen, Gartner stated.

Ranjit Atwal, senior research director at Gartner, said that the quality and technology features of iOS and Android-based smartphones have improved significantly and have reached a level today where users see high value in their device beyond a two-year time frame. In effect, consumers have reached a threshold for new technology and applications.

“Unless the devices provide significant new utility, efficiency or experiences, users do not necessarily want to upgrade their phones,” said Atwal.