Gartner Catalyst: Prepare for web giants crushing your industry

CIOs attending Gartner’s Catalyst conference in London were urged to have a strategy to deal with the so-called Digital Dragon, referring to companies such as Alibaba, Amazon, Baidu, Google and Tencents.

Addressing delegates about how IT has changed since the emergence of these global internet businesses, Gartner analyst Dave Aron, said: “IT used to be about back-office systems, but we’ve entered a new era.”

The conversations in business now focus on ethics, trust and different kinds of security. “Digital is a reimagining of the $100 trillion global economy,” he said.

As an example, Aron cited his conversations with car manufacturers and their interest in how to make the car a platform for services.

“130 billion minutes a year are wasted by people sat behind the wheel of their car,” said Aron, when asked how businesses can become more focused on the needs of their customers.

“Customer experience is not enough in a digital world,” he said. “It’s not about developing a beautiful user interface. Almost no company is customer-centric.”

In Aron’s experience, businesses and governments may try to make it easy for the customer or citizen to interact with their services – but this is not customer-centric. “Being truly centric is about understanding our role in the customer’s digital life,” he said.