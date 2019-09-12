Bloomberg will move historic trading data to cloud in support of clients’ machine-learning ambitions

Bloomberg is gearing up to move all of its historical market data to the cloud so that its financial services clients can use the data to back-test algorithms and train machine learning models, its CIO has confirmed.

Tony McManus, CIO for enterprise at Bloomberg, said the organisation is increasingly fielding requests from clients for access to its historical datasets for big data analytics purposes and, in response, it is turning its attention to making it accessible to them via the cloud.

“That’s our next line of work,” said McManus, during a roundtable discussion about the financial services industry’s cloud usage habits. “Our customers want pricing [data] going back as far as they can get, they want corporate actions going back, security reference data and alternative datasets.

“Almost every time we talk to a hedge fund now about a dataset, the first question they ask is: do you have history? What is the quality of that history? Are there many anomalies in the data? Can you help us evaluate whether that dataset is appropriate for a machine-learning use case. That is the dialogue now, almost exclusively.”

McManus stopped short of outlining a delivery timeline for the project, but cloud is becoming an increasingly important part of the technology proposition Bloomberg offers its clients, whose appetite for off-premise technologies is increasing.

“Over the last couple of years, we’ve started to notice a change in the rhetoric that we’re hearing from clients in terms of their appetite for moving to the cloud,” said McManus.

“My view is that the capital markets have been somewhat slower than other segments in moving to the cloud… so there has been a cultural reticence, but we’ve seen a change.”

Some of this change has been heralded by organisations’ concerns over the security of cloud being largely allayed, while also feeling more comfortable with the practicalities of moving their infrastructure and applications off-premise.

“Trying to figure out how to lift and shift [workloads] and how much effort that would be probably slowed things down a little bit,” said McManus.