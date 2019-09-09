CommVault buys Hedvig in push for global storage player status

Top tier backup software maker CommVault has bought software-defined storage startup Hedvig for $225m.

According to CommVault, the aim is to help better place the company in the multicloud era. CommVault’s assumption is that a software-defined storage approach can bring together shared volumes and backups when data is distributed between numerous on-premise and cloud locations.

“This acquisition shows that CommVault is positioned at the crossroads of storage and data management. We think that to bring together Hedvig’s innovative storage software and CommVault’s data protection capabilities will reduce data fragmentation and give us an advantage in the market,” said Sanjay Mirchandani, CEO of Commvault.

Mirchandani cited a recent Gartner study that predicted software-defined storage would become the dominant technology to build storage infrastructures between now and 2023.

Manage backups in the cloud and the datacentre From a technical point of view, this fusion between the two technologies will allow organisations that keep their backups in the public cloud for reasons of cost and availability to access their data as if it was in their datacentre. Currently, CommVault’s Data Platform software can carry out restores on virtual machines (VMs), emails, files and databases directly in the cloud. It can also analyse content stored in the cloud to verify online data holdings are keeping in line with regulations on sensitive information. But in CommVault management of access rights in the cloud is de-coupled from management of storage internally and each new cloud space has to be managed separately, which can add complexity to IT governance with decisions needed over what data to save or restore and according to which usage profile. Founded by Avinash Lakshman, the engineer who designed the Dynamo and Cassandra distributed storage platforms at Amazon Web Services (AWS), Hedvig’s software-defined Distributed Storage Platform (DSP) addresses precisely this problem. Hedvig constructs clusters of distributed storage nodes which can be storage arrays or server storage – even network-attached storage (NAS) boxes in departments or cloud capacity in AWS or Azure – and which can all be presented to hosts as a single storage resource with block, file or object access. This single pool can be subdivided into tiers, each with its own physical characteristics and set to policies defined by the customer.