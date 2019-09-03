Allied Irish Banks selects cloud platform for digital transformation

Allied Irish Banks (AIB) is using a third-party cloud platform to automate its businesses processes and connect them to core transactional systems.

As part of its digital transformation, the bank, with support from service provider Accenture, will implement a cloud banking platform from nCino.

This will automate previously manual and paper-based tasks, combining processes around customer relationship management (CRM), loan origination, account opening, workflow, enterprise content management, business process management (BPM), digital engagement and instant reporting.

AIB, which will initially use the platform in its Asset Finance division, plans to use it across the bank when it is targeting growth. The aim of the nCino deal is to increase employee productivity and free up their time to service customers as numbers grow.

Peter Swan, head of credit transformation at AIB, said customers and employees should both benefit from technology transformations. “Using nCino will give both our employees and customers a holistic view throughout all stages of the process,” he said.

Swan said the platform would increase visibility and transparency into the organisation, improve and streamline workflow, which would help to improve customer experiences.

AIB operates in Ireland and Great Britain, providing retail, business and corporate banking services.

Last year, Yorkshire Building Society moved to a banking software-as-a-service (SaaS) from nCino to free up its staff from labour-intensive tasks in order to provide personalised services to customers.

Like AIB, the building society, which also includes Chelsea Building Society, Norwich & Peterborough Building Society and Accord Mortgages, moved to nCino to support growth of its business. It completed the deployment in fewer than 90 days.