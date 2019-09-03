How the University of Liverpool balances HPC and the cloud

To support various workloads required in academic research, the university of Liverpool runs an on-premise HPC cluster, designed by Dell EMC and Alces Flight, which offers on-demand public cloud access to Nvidia graphics processing units (GPUs) running on Amazon Web Services (AWS).

The Dell PowerEdge-based HPC cluster is being used by researchers at the university to help them drive breakthroughs in developing new materials with large-scale applications in both industry and consumer products. HPC-supported research includes enhancing the personalisation of health management, and advancing the fight against infectious diseases.

The system has been running since 2017, and has been designed to enable researchers and students to run HPC workloads anywhere and at any time, says Cliff Addison, who works in advanced research computing at the University of Liverpool.

Addison joined Liverpool in 2002, soon after it began running high performance computing systems. As part of the original tender for the new HPC system, he says: “We wanted a mechanism to support new users, and wanted to have an environment that was scalable.”

He says the attraction of the hybrid approach is that the cloud side of the HPC installation is easier for new users to use. “We are looking at having a large number of new users. A command line user interface and Linux job submissions are foreign to them, so we need to provide easier access.”

Addison believes HPC has a long way to go, in terms of ease of use, to enable any user to run their workloads without the need to learn the complexities of the HPC operating environment. But the ease with which a cloud-based environment can be deployed provides the university with a target to work towards in terms of ease of use.

For the time being, he says Alces Flight, provides day-to-day management of the hardware platform, which leaves the internal HPC team at Liverpool free to support users.

Balancing cost and demand Addison says the university has recognised that the cloud is not always cost-effective for workloads that are computationally intensive. “We wanted to support a heterogenous job mix,” he adds, enabling jobs to run on-premise or in AWS, depending on the cost and resource needs of the workloads being run. “Now with cloud, we have greater experiment flexibility,” he says. “We can help stand things up and provide researchers with an environment in the cloud.” The HPC at Liverpool has a GPU cluster which is mainly used for machine learning and molecular modelling. Addison says researchers can run their GPU workloads on a V100 node on AWS, to test the application and understand the costs. “But using the cloud over a long period of time is expensive,” he says. There is always a trade off matching the on-premise compute capabilities with demand from researcher at the university, but Addison has seen an increase in demand for GPU. “While it is still modest, we have two full time GPUs and will purchase another,” he says. “Last year, we were pleased with the V100 Nvida GPU AWS capabilities we gave people. The feedback was sufficiently strong that we were able to put together a business case to add our own internal GPU.”