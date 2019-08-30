Government confirms GDS minister

The government has confirmed the appointment of Simon Hart as minister for implementation, whose duties include responsibility for the Government Digital Service (GDS).

In addition to the GDS, Hart’s role includes oversight of the Infrastructure and Projects Authority, the Geospatial Commission, civil service HR, government property, cyber security and resilience, and public appointments, as well as responsibility for the commercial function and shared services.

In a reshuffle of ministerial appointments, Hart will take over digital duties from Oliver Dowden, who was previously minister for implementation and is now the overall minister for the Cabinet Office.

Before joining parliament in 2010 as MP for Carmarthen West and Pembrokeshire, Hart was chief executive of the Countryside Alliance. In parliament, he has been a member of the Digital, Culture, Media and Sport select committee.

Earlier this month, Alison Pritchard took over as interim director-general at the GDS following Kevin Cunnington’s departure to lead a new government unit focused on promoting UK public services globally.