Student Loans Company appoints chief information officer

The Student Loans Company (SLC) has appointed a new chief information officer (CIO) to lead its efforts around technology transformation.



Stephen Campbell will be responsible for technology strategy and delivery of technology systems that cater for SLC customers and partners across government.

Campbell’s appointment follows a major review by the Department for Education into the non-departmental body, which detected a number of issues around the SLC’s “fragile” IT setup.

The review concluded that a complete transformation of the SLC’s IT would be needed in the next four years to address issues deriving from complexity and cost.

Millions of pounds worth of repayment collections are lost or leaked every year due to SLC system inefficiencies, legal loopholes, error or fraud, the review noted.

“The extensive SLC technology estate underpins everything the company delivers and I am delighted to have the opportunity to lead the technology function at such an exciting time,” said Campbell.

The new CIO, who previously held a number of senior IT roles at financial services firm Aegon, will also have the challenge of staff turnover to deal with, as attrition levels at SLC are high while salaries are low.

Chief executive Paula Sussex said the new CIO is joining at a critical time for the SLC.

“Campbell brings extensive experience of leading complex transformational technology programmes that have successfully drawn upon strategic partnerships and in-house capability to deliver for customers and shareholders,” she said.