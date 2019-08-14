NTT Security partners with Europol

NTT Group’s specialised security company, NTT Security, has signed a memorandum of understanding with Europol’s European Cybercrime Centre (EC3).

The agreement defines a framework to exchange strategic threat intelligence as well as information relating to cyber security trends and industry best practice.

NTT Security said building trust through public-private sector partnerships is a priority for the company as it looks to enhance its relationship with EC3, which now includes NTT Security’s Global Threat Intelligence and Incident Center (GTIC).

Under the agreement, NTT Security will also support EC3’s mission to strengthen the law enforcement response to cyber crime and engage on a range of pertinent areas, including input to the annual Internet Organised Crime Threat Assessment (IOCTA).

The threat assessment is Europol’s flagship strategic report on emerging threats and developments in cyber crime and the key recommendations to law enforcement, policy-makers and regulators to allow them to respond to cyber crime in an effective and concerted manner.

Kai Grunwitz, senior vice-president for Europe, Middle East and Africa at NTT Security, said Europol works on all aspects of cyber crime and so relies on collaboration with private-sector security specialists for enhanced strategic threat intelligence.

“Our partnership with Europol reinforces the critical role that threat intelligence plays in the fight against cyber attackers and how, by working together, we can make the digital world safer for individuals, businesses and governments,” he said.



Steven Wilson, head of EC3, said that as criminals increasingly threaten citizens’ and businesses’ digital lives, it is vital for the law enforcement community to work closely with global industry players to create a safe environment on the internet.

“We are honoured to collaborate with one of the top global telecommunication players to fight cyber crime,” he said. “I am confident that the high level of technical expertise that NTT Security will bring will result in a significant benefit to our work.

“Working co-operation of this type between Europol and industry is the most effective way in which we can hope to secure cyber space for European citizens and businesses.”