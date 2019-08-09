McAfee warns of serious security flaw in building controller

McAfee researchers have demonstrated how a vulnerability in a commonly used industrial control system from Delta Controls could allow malicious actors to take complete control of the operating system.

Successful exploitation of the flaw could enable attackers to manipulate control systems in boiler rooms, temperature controls for critical systems and more, the researchers said, urging building management teams to ensure potentially vulnerable systems are patched up to date.

An attacker could potentially shut off cooling, manipulate power, or disable alarms, causing physical damage to the server hardware, downtime and potential permanent loss of critical data.

In 2017, British Airways cancelled more than 400 flights, stranding 75,000 passengers, due to a power surge at a datacentre, which although blamed on “human error” could theoretically have been caused by cyber attackers manipulating control systems.

The vulnerability in the Delta enteliBUS Manager (eBMGR) is essentially a classic buffer overflow vulnerability, or a mismatch in the memory sizes used to handle incoming network data.

The bulk of eBMGRs are deployed in the US (57%), followed by Canada (35%), the UK (2%) and Australia (2%). Just 1% each of the total is deployed in Poland, Japan, Italy and Ireland.

The device is designed to centralise control for various pieces of hardware often found in corporate or industrial settings, such as temperature and humidity controls for a server room.