Ransomware a continued threat to business, report warns

Business ransomware detections increased by 365% in the past year, dominated by Ryuk and Phobos which increased 88% and 940% respectively, a report on cyber crime trends reveals.

GandCrab and Rapid ransomware attacks on businesses also increased in the past year, with Rapid up 319% and GandCrab up just 5%, showing a slowdown in growth.

These increases in business detections show that cyber criminals are searching for higher return on investment (ROI) as consumer detections decreased by 12%, according to the ransomware-focused report by security firm Malwarebytes.

This shift is significant, the researchers said, in the light of the fact that in the last quarter of 2017, consumer detections were up 55% and business detections were up only 2%.

The report notes that cyber criminals can reap “serious benefits” from ransoming organisations over individuals, who might yield, at best, a few personal files that could be used for extortion or identity theft.

Encrypting sensitive proprietary data on any number of endpoints allows cyber criminals to make much larger ransom demands with an “exponentially higher chance” of getting paid, the report said.

The US is at the top of the ransomware rankings (53% of all detections), followed by Canada (10%) and the UK (9%), which is ranked third for the most ransomware detections globally in the past year, for both businesses and consumers.

Within the UK, the most ransomware detections were in Manchester, followed by Royal Kensington and Chelsea, Reading, Harrow and Leeds.

Ransomware and other forms of cyber extortion are currently the most popular forms of cyber criminal activity in the UK, Rob Jones, director of threat leadership at the National Crime Agency (NCA), told Computer Weekly in a recent interview.