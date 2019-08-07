MapR collapse into HPE harbinger of big data tech trough of despair?

The final collapse of big data firm MapR into HPE could be read as a particular fate. But might it also be a sign of things to come for those suppliers that sprang into life around the Hadoop family of big data storage technologies around a decade ago?

MapR was commonly seen as the third horse – or should that be elephant? – in a race with Cloudera and Hortonworks. The latter two have merged, while MapR has, essentially, gone out of business.

It was announced on Monday 5 August that Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) has acquired all MapR assets for an undisclosed sum. HPE has said it will use MapR’s technology for its own Intelligent Data Platform, which is a basis for artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning applications.

“MapR’s file system technology enables HPE to offer a complete portfolio of products to drive artificial intelligence and analytics applications and strengthens our ability to help customers manage their data assets end to end, from edge to cloud,” said Antonio Neri, president and CEO of HPE.

MapR’s distinction – as against the other two main Hadoop distributors – was that it eschewed the Hadoop Distributed File System (HDFS) in favour of its own, and had, more widely, more defensible intellectual property in its armoury. It wasn’t only based on open source, which was and is the case with Hortonworks – entirely open source – and Cloudera – less so than the company it has merged with, but more so than MapR.

It seemed a plausible case, often ably articulated by Ted Dunning, chief application architect at MapR.

But for most of this year, MapR has teetered on the verge of collapse. In a letter to employees and a notice MapR filed on 13 May with California’s Employment Development Department, the company said it would shut down its headquarters in Santa Clara and terminate 122 employees there if necessary funding wasn’t obtained by 14 June.

It has now submerged into HPE.