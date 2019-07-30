Why CIOs should focus on trimming their internal email footprint

Most people remain wedded to dated technology such as email, even though there are more effective ways to collaborate, according to a YouGov survey of 1,000 business professionals for Avanade.

While email is arguably the most widely used application in the enterprise, its effects on productivity have been widely reported. In 2012, McKinsey warned that the average interaction worker spends an estimated 28% of their work week managing email.

In a 2013 article for Harvard Business Review, digital transformation consultant Tom Cochran, who previously worked under former US president Barack Obama’s administration as a digital leader in the White House and the Department of State, outlined the actual costs of processing emails.

By looking at a number of parameters, including analysing email volumes, average typing speeds, number of words per email and average salaries, Cochran estimated that the overall cost of processing emails across the company he was working for was “a seven-figure price tag”.

According to McKinsey, companies with a high proportion of interaction workers can achieve tremendous productivity improvements through faster internal communication and smoother collaboration.

These days, businesses have a plethora of collaboration platforms. Slack, Microsoft Team and Workplace for Facebook are among the big names in enterprise social media. Desktop teleconferencing is available via services like Zoom and Skype, while cloud-based services such as OneDrive, Box, DropBox and Google Drive are being used for document sharing.