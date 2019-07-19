CityFibre announces 14 more locations on its full-fibre network

Broadband infrastructure provider CityFibre has revealed 14 more towns and cities that will be connected to its full-fibre network, on top of the 12 already announced.

This is the second phase of the company’s £2.5bn Gigabit City Club programme, which aims to connect five million homes to full-fibre services.

The latest phase will see Batley, Bradford, Derby, Dewsbury, Doncaster, Inverness, Ipswich, Leicester, Lowestoft, Newcastle-upon-Tyne, Rotherham, Slough, Swindon and Worthing added to the network.

CityFibre has started the network design and is investing in each location, extending its existing full-fibre spine infrastructure, which already serves schools, hospitals and council offices.

The latest phase will add more than one million homes and businesses to the million already covered. CityFibre estimates that over 3,250 construction jobs will be created through its deployment to the two million premises identified so far.

CityFibre CEO Greg Mesch said: “Our roll-out to five million homes is gathering momentum. We have now confirmed 26 locations and over two million homes in our programme. We are investing, we are building, and we are connecting customers to networks of the future.”

Worthing Borough Council councillor Dan Humphreys said ultrafast broadband would revolutionise how people work and play by allowing them to receive and transmit huge amounts of information much more quickly than they do currently.

“The possibilities are almost endless. We have been determined to ensure Worthing remains at the front of the digital revolution for the benefit of all of our residents, so this announcement by CityFibre marks a great day for us,” he said.

CityFibre’s other Gigabit City projects are in Milton Keynes, Peterborough, Aberdeen, Edinburgh, Coventry, Stirling, Huddersfield, Leeds, Cambridge, Southend, Bournemouth and Northampton.