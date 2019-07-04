GDS signs agreement with Polish counterpart

The Government Digital Service (GDS) has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with its counterpart in Poland to drive commercial opportunities and technology development between the two countries.

Commercial exchange between the UK and Poland is currently valued at about £16bn. The memorandum provides standard procedures to increase mutual market access to further exploit that potential.

The MoU also aims to support the technology sectors in both countries, share best practices and foster mutual promotion and recognition.

“Due to the collaboration of the strongest players on the GovTech arena in Europe, I believe the GovTech scene will grow rapidly, as both Poland and Great Britain have lots of experience and best practices to share with others,” said GovTech Polska director Justyna Orłowska.

“Setting a great example for other countries is just the start of innovations throughout the public sector in all of Europe,” she added.

The MoU with Poland follows similar agreements between the GDS and other countries.

In June, the GDS agreed a partnership with Singapore on digital identity, which will see joint teams working on interoperability between Verify, the UK’s future model and Singapore’s national digital identity initiative.

In the same month, GDS director general Kevin Cunnington announced he would take up a new role in the newly formed unit International Government Service (IGS). In his new job, Cunnington will be “flying the flag for Britain overseas” and championing government services in other countries, including the digital sector.

In a blog post marking his imminent departure, Cunnington highlighted that growing the reputation of GDS outside the UK and signing MoUs with five overseas counterparts – Mexico, Colombia, South Africa, Indonesia and Malaysia – was one of the key achievements of his three-year tenure.

“GDS has always had ambitious aims,” he said. “Achieving those aims has been challenging, exciting and rewarding. I’m grateful for this. It has prepared me well for this next chapter.”