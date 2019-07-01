Symantec gearing up for future cyber security

Enterprise security is important for Symantec, accounting for roughly half its business, and as a growing number of companies switch to cloud-based services, cloud security is high on Symantec’s agenda.

“We have been moving very aggressively towards cloud, not only in the delivery of our products, but it is also the biggest problem facing our customers,” Symantec’s chief technology officer (CTO), Hugh Thompson, told Computer Weekly.

“Most companies are switching to cloud after they realise that software as service [SaaS] makes far more business sense than renewing traditional software licences.”

According to Thompson, cloud adoption by enterprises has been gaining momentum as companies have weighed up the cost of renewing their Microsoft Office licences against the cost of Office 365.

“And once they put their email and collaboration tools in the cloud, they started thinking about moving internal apps into the cloud too. There was no longer a psychological barrier to taking advantage of the economic benefits of the cloud,” he said.

As a result, Thompson said a lot of Symantec’s customers were in the process of moving applications to the cloud and embracing cloud-based services and infrastructure more than ever before.

“But many organisations are mindful of the security implications and the fact that while none of the old challenges go away by moving to the cloud, there are now some new ones, mainly relating to configuring cloud-based services and storage to ensure only authorised users are able to gain access.”

The challenge that many organisations are grappling with, said Thompson, is how to ensure correct and appropriate governance across their cloud-based services and infrastructure.

“So in the past few years, we have invested in tools that enable organisations to manage cloud applications that are pure SaaS and put rules and governance around them,” he said, adding that these tools – known as cloud access security broker (Casb) technology – have enabled organisations to re-educate themselves about what it means to be secure, now that they have moved into the cloud era.

The security basics around data, identity and policy continue to be extremely important, said Thompson. “But now there are different controls that also need to be in place, and Casb technology – which was initially popular in the US – is now recognised around the world as being very useful in this regard because most SaaS companies have not provided a consistent way to apply policies across all the apps that are used within the business, and this a big problem for organisations around the world.”

As a result of its aggressive acquisition strategy, Thompson said Symantec had moved on from where it was 10 years ago and was now in a position to cater to companies that are looking for best-of-breed products, as well as those looking for a suite of integrated products that can be easily and consistently managed, including best-of-breed endpoint protection, email security, cloud security and network security.

“Symantec has a long heritage in security endpoints and we have invested heavily in that space. Email is another critical attack vector and our email security business is now second only to Proofpoint. In addition to our network and web security products, we have one of the leading Casb products, and so you can have best of breed with best of suite at the same time, without compromising,” he said.