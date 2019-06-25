APT attack on telcos highlights need for comprehensive defence

Security researchers have uncovered a global cyber attack campaign that has compromised more than a dozen telecommunications companies, including mobile network operators, and exfiltrated large amounts of corporate and personal data.

According to researchers at US-Israeli cyber security firm Cybereason, the breach is of massive scale, with a potential impact exceeding hundreds of millions of consumers.

Data stolen from large telecommunications providers has the potential to be valuable to any country, they said, because it can be used to track the physical location of any customer, including foreign intelligence agents, politicians and law enforcement officers.

In 2018, the researchers identified an advanced persistent threat (APT) campaign targeting global telecommunications providers, carried out by a threat actor using tools and techniques commonly associated with the ​Chinese-affiliated threat actor APT10​.

“We’ve concluded with a high level of certainty that the threat actor is affiliated with China and is likely state sponsored,” the researchers said.

These bad actors still own the network today, and have built a virtual private network (VPN) for their convenience, the researchers found.

This multiwave attack, they said, was focused on obtaining data of specific, high-value targets, and resulted in a complete takeover of the network.

Cybereason claimed the motive of the attackers was one of a military operation, and the individuals being targeted were foreign intelligence agents, politicians, law enforcement officials, opposition candidates in elections and senior business executives.

The threat actors, the researchers said, were able to steal all data stored in the active directory of targeted telcos, compromising every single username and password in the organisation, along with other personally identifiable information, billing data, call detail records, credentials, email servers, geolocation of users, and more.